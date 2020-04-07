|
Yasuko Goeloe
Long Branch - In loving memory of Yasuko Goeloe, was born in Yokohama, Japan. She married Sergeant August Anthony Goeloe and she came to the United States following World War II. They settled in Long Branch, New Jersey where they raised their family. During the summer months of school break the family would take vacations. It was during these times that Yasuko would happily show her children how to fish, a fun time for all. She was not only knowledgeable about fishing but an accomplished chess player, an award winning bowler, and an avid gardener. Her gardens were admired by visitors and all who passed by. Yasuko was an active member of the Japanese-American Community in her Long Branch area and the Long Branch Senior Citizen Center.
Predeceased by her daughter, Betty, and her husband, Yasuko is survived by three of their children, Ambush, Grace, and James, her grandson, Christopher, her daughter-in-law, Stacey, and Matthew, her great grandson. She will remain forever in our hearts.
Hoffman Funeral Home, Long Branch was entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020