Yolanda A. Mancini
Ocean - Yolanda (Alfieri) Mancini, 96 of Ocean Township passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, February 11th, at her home where she was being cared for 24/7 by her 3 children.
Mrs. Mancini was born in Newark as Yolanda Alfieri and was the second youngest of her 11 siblings. She studied for a time at Drake College and later lived in Livingston where she worked as a Real Estate Agent before moving to Ocean Twp. with her husband Charlie, a former Gunner in the U.S. Navy (during World War II) who later served on the Rescue Squad for the City of Newark for 25 years. Yolanda was a vibrant 96 and was in love with Charlie since she was 14 years old. She still has the small Heart-shaped Locket with their pictures in it that Charlie gave to her 82 years ago. Charlie and Yolanda loved going to Broadway Shows, Concerts, Horse Races, and frequently enjoyed going to watch their favorite Baseball Team (the Yankees) at Yankee Stadium. Yolanda remained a great lover of poetry and Charlie would often sing her love songs. They were both excellent cooks and lavished their children with great food tempered with love. Yolanda often dragged a reluctant Charlie to Estate Sales and Flea Markets where she had a nice little Antique Jewelry, etc. business going on. Charlie Jr. was still taking his mother Yolanda out to Estate Sales and Garage Sales up until last Christmas.
The special bond that exists between Yolanda and her husband Charlie (deceased February 26th, 2012) will be born anew as that eternal love that somehow magically travels roundtrip, to and from, the other-side of this precious yet temporal life. Yolanda is the mother of sons, Thomas J. Mancini, Hollywood, CA and Charlie Mancini Jr, Belmar, a daughter, Susan Mancini and her husband Gino Colicchio, who Yolanda thought of as her third son, Tinton Falls. Yolanda also leaves behind her sister Marie and her husband Vinnie Esposito of Livingston, her-sister-in-law Adelaide and husband Leo Luciano of Livingston, her sister-in-law Jeannie Centrella of Howell Twp., and granddaughter, Nydia I. Mancini, (a Princeton Graduate, Attorney and Pharmacologist) Sanford, N.C., as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 18th from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Wednesday, February 19th 10:30 AM, Saint Mary's Church, 40 Richmond Ave, Deal, NJ. For messages of condolence, please visit Yolanda's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020