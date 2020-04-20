|
Yolanda S. Frio
Tinton Falls - Yolanda Palladino Frio passed away peacefully on the morning of April 20, 2020. She was 93 years old.
Yolanda was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Yolanda and Carmen raised their family in Hoboken and resided in Hoboken for 56 years before moving to Tinton Falls in 2012. Yolanda was a devout Catholic who volunteered in many church activities and societies. She and her dear friend Mrs. Lorraine Campbell started the Siena Club at Saints Peter and Paul Parish in Hoboken, NJ in the 60's. She worked as an office manager for many years at Ward Insurance Company and then worked at the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office as an Administrative Assistant. In her retirement, Yolanda worked at Frio Chiropractic taking care of daily business needs and greeting patients.
Mrs. Frio was loved by all and was often referred to as "Florence Nightingale", caring and praying for anyone she knew who needed aid or cheering up. She was the queen of sending cards for all occasions. She was truly an angel of God.
Yolanda Frio's greatest pride and joy was her family. She was the happiest when she was surrounded by them. Her devotion to her husband Carmen (Tom) Frio of 69 years was an unconditional love, tending to his needs before her own up until her last days. Yolanda's love and pride of her children and their spouses was endless. Nanny Yo's smile was brightest in the company of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Yolanda Frio was predeceased by her parents James & Josephine Palladino, her sister Serafina, her brother Carmen, and her daughter-in-law Joanne N. Frio. She is survived by her husband Carmen Frio and their five children; Dominic & Maureen Frio, JoAnn & James O'Connell, Thomas & Cynthia Frio, Judy & Thomas Dolan, Judith & Michael Jaeger. As a grandmother she was blessed with 13 grandchildren-Jaime, Dominique, Bryan, Michael, Meghan, Alexandra, Samantha, Christopher, Kristin, Katie, Erin, Ryan, & Joseph. Along with 11 Great-Grandchildren Adalyn, Elizabeth, Harry, Layla, Mark, Nicholas, Tyler, Joanna, Theodore, Annie, and Joseph. She was also loved by her nieces and nephews and the health aides who provided her with such loving care.
Yolanda Frio truly influenced all the lives she touched with her love, compassion and faith. She will be truly missed.
The family will be planning a memorial service and celebration of her life as soon as it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to . O'Brien Funeral Home in charge of arrangements, for online condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020