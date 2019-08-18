|
Yvonne Putman Dahl
Red Bank - Yvonne Putman Dahl, 95, passed away peacefully early Sunday, August 11, 2019. Yvonne was born in Pierre, SD on November 10, 1923 and was raised along with her sister Beth on a ranch in central South Dakota by her parents, Floyd and Gladys Putman. After graduating from Pierre High School, 'Putt' attended the Northwest College of Commerce in Huron, SD until March 1942 when the U.S. government recruited her as a "Government Girl" to support WWII efforts in Washington, DC. She lived and worked in the Washington DC area until 1966 when her husband was transferred to Fort Monmouth, NJ. She was married to Harry John Dahl of New York in 1948. She was a career U.S. government civil service employee for 30 years, with a break in service from 1956 to 1974 to raise a family. During that hiatus, Yvonne held several part-time jobs, including the Colts Neck school system, among others. Yvonne earned an AAS degree in Business Management at Brookdale College in 1981. She was active in the Colts Neck Women's Club, Colts Neck Senior Citizens Inc., and the Business Woman's Beta Sigma Phi. She was a volunteer in the Annandale, VA and Colts Neck, NJ school systems, as well as at Monmouth Medical Center. Yvonne was active in the United Methodist Churches in the Washington, DC area as well as in Eatontown and more recently the Wayside UMC of Ocean. Her husband Harry passed away in 1973, and her sister Beth M. Gauthier passed away in 2011. Her son Keith W. Dahl of McKinney, TX, and two nieces and nephews survive her. A Celebration of Yvonne's life will be held at a later date; please visit www.braunfuneralhome.com for updated information.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 18, 2019