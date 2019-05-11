|
|
Zachary Charles Sanders
Naples - Zachary Charles Sanders, passed away on May 6th, 2019 in Naples, Florida. Zach grew up in Toms River, New Jersey and graduated from Toms River High School South, Class of 2010. He loved soccer, both playing and watching his favorite team, Liverpool. He loved being on the water and fishing with his dad.
Zach unfortunately lost his battle to a disease that has taken far too many. He had an amazing way to make everyone laugh and his smile lit up every room. His warm smile and gentle soul will be missed by all who knew him.
He is predeceased by his paternal grandfather Don Sanders and maternal grandfather Jeremiah Donnelly. Surviving are his loving mother Stacy Sanders, father Donald Sanders, sisters Courtney and Carly Sanders, paternal grandmother Peggy Sanders and maternal grandmother Diane Donnelly and his aunts, uncles and cousins. He had a lot of wonderful friends, coaches and teammates, and was loved by so many. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Hope Sheds Light by visiting http://www.hopeshedslight.org/
The Family is planning a casual memorial service in Toms River on Sunday, June 2nd, which would have been Zach's 27th Birthday. Details will be distributed via social media.
