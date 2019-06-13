Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Cathedral Assembly by The Shore,
1200 Grand Ave.,
Asbury Park, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
The Cathedral Assembly by The Shore,
1200 Grand Ave.
Asbury Park, NJ
Tinton Falls - Zannie Wilbur Leeks Jr., 86 of Tinton Falls, peacefully departed this life on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was a loving family man and devoted friend. "Jack" as he was affectionately known will be sorely missed. Visitation will be 11 am Saturday, June 15 until the funeral service at 12 pm at The Cathedral Assembly by The Shore, 1200 Grand Ave., Asbury Park. Interment will be on Wednesday, June 19 at BG William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 13, 2019
