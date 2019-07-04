Services
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 775-0028
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
620 New Lots Community Church
Brooklyn, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zelpha Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zelpha M. Connor


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Zelpha M. Connor Obituary
Zelpha M. Connor

Neptune - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Zelpha M. Connor, Aunt Maud, our beloved family matriarch.

Zelpha died peacefully at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center on June 18, 2019.

Zelpha Connor of Brooklyn, NY and Neptune, NJ was born on May 9th, 1926, in Arthur's Seat, Clarendon, Jamaica West Indies, to parents William Connor and Naomi King. Zelpha was employed to the Barber Family in 1968 while simultaneously pursuing her passion as a Pastry Chef.

Viewing will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 6:00 pm at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez. INC. Funeral Home 1200 Tenth Avenue Neptune, New Jersey.

Funeral service will be on July 6, 2019 11:00 AM at 620 New Lots Community Church Brooklyn, NY 11206.

Burial will take place on July 8, at Monmouth Memorial Park Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

The family wishes to thank everyone for their cards and prayers during this difficult time.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now