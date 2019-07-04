|
|
Zelpha M. Connor
Neptune - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Zelpha M. Connor, Aunt Maud, our beloved family matriarch.
Zelpha died peacefully at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center on June 18, 2019.
Zelpha Connor of Brooklyn, NY and Neptune, NJ was born on May 9th, 1926, in Arthur's Seat, Clarendon, Jamaica West Indies, to parents William Connor and Naomi King. Zelpha was employed to the Barber Family in 1968 while simultaneously pursuing her passion as a Pastry Chef.
Viewing will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 6:00 pm at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez. INC. Funeral Home 1200 Tenth Avenue Neptune, New Jersey.
Funeral service will be on July 6, 2019 11:00 AM at 620 New Lots Community Church Brooklyn, NY 11206.
Burial will take place on July 8, at Monmouth Memorial Park Tinton Falls, New Jersey.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their cards and prayers during this difficult time.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 4, 2019