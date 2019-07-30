|
|
Aaron Douglas (A.D.) Haley, resident of Yuba City, since 1963, passed away on July 19, 2019, at 89. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Thelma (McGhee) Haley; his children Douglas and Billie Haley of Buckeye AZ, Deanna and Jeff Peters and Duane Haley of Yuba City, foster son, Ayhan and Guler Diker of Folsom; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
A.D. was born in Fairview, MO, and grew up LeRoy, KS, where he married his high school sweetheart. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a teacher in Garden Grove, CA and a school psychologist in Yuba City, before moving overseas with his family in 1969 for 20 years with DoDDS, living in Bermuda, Portugal, Cuba, Turkey, Spain and the Philippines before retiring in Yuba City in 1990. He ran Aaron's Antique Clock Repair in Yuba City for many years after retirement from education.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Gray Avenue Christian Church at 1524 Gray Avenue, Yuba City, on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 3 pm, where he was a longtime member.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be accepted by Gray Avenue Christian Church for Widow's Mite Mission of Flagstaff, AZ.
Published in Appeal Democrat on July 30, 2019