Aaron Hanson, 59, born November 23, 1959, in Colusa County passed away October 13, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. He was a good father, brother, and friend.
He is preceded in death by his father, Harold Hanson Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Christene Hanson, three brothers, Harold Jr., Vern, and Steven; five children, Robert, Larry, Elijah, Logan, and Jewell; and his four grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Sutter Cemetery on October 28, 2019, 11:00 am, followed by a celebration at Sam Brannan Park on Gray Avenue in Yuba City.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 18, 2019