Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Sutter Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Sam Brannan Park
Gray Avenue
Yuba City, CA
Aaron Hanson


1959 - 2019
Aaron Hanson Obituary

Aaron Hanson, 59, born November 23, 1959, in Colusa County passed away October 13, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. He was a good father, brother, and friend.

He is preceded in death by his father, Harold Hanson Sr.

He is survived by his mother, Christene Hanson, three brothers, Harold Jr., Vern, and Steven; five children, Robert, Larry, Elijah, Logan, and Jewell; and his four grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Sutter Cemetery on October 28, 2019, 11:00 am, followed by a celebration at Sam Brannan Park on Gray Avenue in Yuba City.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 18, 2019
