Aaron Lomax Jr., age 58, of Yuba City, passed away peacefully with family at his side on August 14, 2019 at Rideout Hospital in Marysville. He was born November 23, 1960 in St. Louis, Missouri.
He was in the Army for 6 years then went on to be a truck driver for 16 years. He loved spending every moment he had with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his sons, Shawndelle Lomax, Aaron Lomax III, Allen Lomax and Adam Lomax; grandchildren, Jayden Lomax, Braylen Lomax, Tristan Lomax, Noah Lomax, Emma Lomax, James Lomax and Ezekiel Lomax.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 17, 2019