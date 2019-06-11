

Adaline Blanche Gillespie, beloved wife, mother, sister, and grandmother passed away on June 2, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on August 22, 1926 in Lead, South Dakota to Leo and Adaline Bachman. She spent most of her life in the Yuba Sutter area moving there at the age of 13. She attended local schools and graduated from Yuba City High School. She married William "Bill" Gillespie in 1947. They built their home in Live Oak, California where they spent the rest of their lives. They were married for 51 happy years before Bill preceded her in death in 1998. Together they raised 5 children, Darlene Herring (Jim), Peggy Reed (Bill-deceased), Noel Rorie (Ed), Art Gillespie (Janie), and Bill Gillespie (Dottie).



Before retiring in 1990, Blanche served as City Clerk for the City of Live Oak for over 20 years. She loved her community and especially her time as City Clerk where she was able to work together with City employees and the people of Live Oak. She was also a founding member of the Live Oak Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, spending many hours supporting the Volunteer Firefighters. She and our Father instilled in our family the responsibility to volunteer and serve your community.



Upon retirement she continued her public service volunteering at Fremont Hospital as a Pink Lady. She made many new friends there with staff and the other volunteers. She also served as secretary for the Live Oak Chamber of Commerce, was a supporter of the Live Oak Lunch Bunch Ministry, and a member of the Live Oak Church of the Nazarene. Blanche loved embroidering, sewing and making blankets for her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.



In addition to her children she is survived by 19 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 5 great, great grandchildren.



Our precious Mother will be greatly missed by her family. Our Mother would say every morning, "Lord, thank you for letting me wake up to another day." We are so thankful for everyday God gave her to all of us.



Her family would like to thank Rideout Hospital, The Fountains, and the Gardens for the loving care and support they provided for our Mother during her extended illnesses.



Visitation will start at 10:00 am, followed by services at 11:00 am, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Live Oak Church of Nazarene, with Pastor Bob Hargrave officiating. Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel.

