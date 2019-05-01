Home

Sierra View Mortuary - Olivehurst
4900 Olive Avenue
Olivehurst, CA 95961
530-742-6957
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Agnes Hardy, born on July 27, 1930, to John and Lillie Holland in Alabama, passed away on April 13, 2019, in Lincoln, California.

A visitation will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, 10 am, at Sierra View Mortuary, 4900 Olive Ave., Olivehurst, CA, with a funeral service to follow at 11am. A luncheon will immediately follow the funeral service at the American Legion Hall, 5477 Feather River Blvd., Olivehurst, CA.
