Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeside Colonial Chapel
830 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
(530) 749-9277
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Hafner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Lynn Hafner


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan Lynn Hafner Obituary

Alan Lynn Hafner passed away on November 11th, 2019, in Rideout Hospital, shortly after being diagnosed with lung cancer. Alan was born June 25, 1961, in Yuba City, to Bill and Arlene Hafner. He attended Lindhurst High School.

After school he lived in Marysville where he was married and had two children while working at Speckerts Building Supply. After his divorce, he moved to Grass Valley and worked for Diamond Pacific and Meeks Lumber.

Alan was known to his friends and family as a kind, cheerful man who loved NASCAR, cheeseburgers and wearing suspenders. He was generous with his smiles and with his time, always willing to help out.

Alan is survived by his daughter, Alaina Morrell (Chad) and her children Emmalie and Sterling, of Florida; his son, Alec Hafner of Florida; his mother, Arlene Gaston of Marysville; his brother and best friend, Terry Hafner of Grass Valley; his sisters, Kat Barrie of Grass Valley and Patricia Burns of Marina; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Hafner; his brother Bill Barrie, Jr.; and his nephew David Burns. Due to family illness, a celebration of Alan's life will take place at a later date.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakeside Colonial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -