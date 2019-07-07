Home

Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ has Risen Church
1225 Pasado Rd.
Linda, CA
Celebration of Life
Sam Brannan Park
Yuba City, CA
Albert Allen Luster Jr.


1973 - 2019
Albert Allen Luster Jr. Obituary

Albert Allen Luster Jr., born September 3, 1973, passed away May 25, 2019. Services for Albert will occur at Christ has Risen Church at 1225 Pasado Rd. in Linda, on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11am followed by a Celebration of Life at Sam Brannan Park in Yuba City.

Albert is survived by his mom and stepdad, Teresa and Alan Furuta; 4 brothers: Robert, Clifford, Eric Luster and Alan Jr. Furuta; stepmom Sherrie; niece, Clara; 2 nephews: Robert Jr. and Landon Furuta.

He is preceded in death by his Father Albert Sr.

He will always be known as the guy who loved to make us laugh.

Published in Appeal Democrat on July 7, 2019
