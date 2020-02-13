Home

Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Moose Lodge
205 S. Walton
Yuba City, CA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:15 PM
Moose Lodge
205 S. Walton
Yuba City, CA
View Map
Albert "Al" Mazon Jr.


1932 - 2020
Albert "Al" Mazon Jr. Obituary

"Al" Mazon, Jr. (Albert), passed away January 12, 2020. He was 87 years old. He was born January 23, 1932.

Al owned a garage in Olivehurst, was a member of the motorcycle club and served on the OPUD for several years.

He was preceded in death by his son Albert.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Moose Lodge, 205 S. Walton, Yuba City, CA 95993, February 15, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 pm. Military honors ceremony will be at 12:15 p.m. A Potluck will be held at the Moose Lodge where he was a member for over 14 years.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
