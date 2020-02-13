|
"Al" Mazon, Jr. (Albert), passed away January 12, 2020. He was 87 years old. He was born January 23, 1932.
Al owned a garage in Olivehurst, was a member of the motorcycle club and served on the OPUD for several years.
He was preceded in death by his son Albert.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Moose Lodge, 205 S. Walton, Yuba City, CA 95993, February 15, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 pm. Military honors ceremony will be at 12:15 p.m. A Potluck will be held at the Moose Lodge where he was a member for over 14 years.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020