Alberta "Lucy" Young passed away peacefully on August 28th, 2019 at the age of 95 surrounded by all eight of her loving children. Born in Gridley, CA on November 8th, 1923, she was the sixth of eight children to Henry and Isabel Streit. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.W. "Bill" Young, parents Henry and Isabel Streit and siblings, Sylvester Streit, Agnes Barrie, Caroline McKenna, Marion Frandrup, Marge Powell, and Robert Streit.
Alberta moved from Gridley to Marysville in 1936, attended Mary Covillaud Elementary School and graduated from Marysville High school in 1942. After graduation she became a switchboard operator and customer service representative for Pacific Tel & Tel. Throughout the years her jobs and activities included Retail Clerk at Mooney's Jewelry Store, Special Ed Teacher Aid at Mary Covillaud School, Cashier at Marysville High School Cafeteria, Pink Lady for Rideout Hospital and Office Clerk for Hanson, Toller, and Lockwood in Yuba City.
In 1946 she met the absolute love of her life J. W. (Bill) Young. After a short courtship they were married September 1st, 1946. Her biggest and most rewarding accomplishments were supporting her husband and raising their eight children (all born between 1948 through 1958). Alberta was a spiritual person who believed in God and the Catholic Church. She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Notre Dame School, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, as well as supporting and traveling with her husband who was the California State Deputy of the Knights of Columbus.
Alberta and Bill had a great partnership. She was a lovely, gracious woman who was the matriarch that held the Young family together. Among her many character traits, Alberta could be described as tireless, tenacious, organized, focused, caring, loving, funny, thrifty, supportive, and protective of family and friends.
Alberta is survived by her sister Alice Chesini of Meridian. She is also survived by her eight children Daniel Young (Suzi), Kathleen Coleman Summitt, Beverlee Purdom (Kelly), Nancy Cole (Edward), Carolyn Young, Sally Weatherson (Victor), Joseph Young (Heidi), and Victoria Ringlbauer (Jerry). Her fourteen grandchildren Jason Young (Amy), Travis Young, Brian Coleman, Kathryn Coleman, Shane Summitt (Megan), Troy Purdom (Jessica), Sean Purdom (Lyndsay), William Cole (Julianne), Tisha Bailey (David), Jenine Wolfe (Shannon), John Weatherson (Rebecca), Michael Weatherson, Daniel Thomas, and Kayla Scroggins (Drew). Her fourteen great-grandchildren Hannah and Liam Young, Zoey Summitt, Grayson and Teagan Purdom, Melissa, Sarah, and James Bailey, Jasper and Felix Wolfe, Avalyn and Anthony Cole, Graciela Weatherson, and Autumn Scroggins.
Rosary will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marysville on September 19th, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marysville on September 20th, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A reception will follow at Peach Tree Country Club, Marysville, CA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church Restoration.
