Aldred Leon Millman, 100, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Yuba Skilled Nursing Home. He was a Yuba Sutter resident for 6 years and before that lived in Chico for 40 years.
He was born May 28, 1919 in Camden, New Jersey to Willard and Helen Millman. He served in the United States Army during WWII as a pilot. He was involved in theatre as an actor, director, stage manager, lighting designer, dancer and drummer. He also was the leader of a big band orchestra and an avid painter. He later worked in electronics and management in retail stores in Chico. He was an active member of the Chico Elks Lodge and was the Exalted ruler in 1986/1987 and 1992/1993. He enjoyed traveling in his later years and visited many places all over the world.
He leaves behind 4 sons, Aldred Millman (Pat), Clyde Millman (Kim), Bill Millman (Diane) and Syd Millman and 1 daughter Shelley Fish (Jerry), 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Betty, his wife Judy and son Scott.
A memorial service will be held September 14, 2019 at 11:00am at the First United Methodist Church of Marysville California.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 21, 2019