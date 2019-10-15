|
|
10-20-05 to 10-7-19
Alec was epic, he filled every space he entered with his intensity and energy. A friend to every single person he met who would have him. He had a principled sense of what was right and wrong and was happy to debate and make his opinions known. Alec was unapologetically simply himself.
Alec was a friend, wrestler, a football player, a competitor, and a lover of food. He was our friend, brother, cousin, nephew, grandson and son.
An 8th grader at Franklin School, Alec loved to dance, to listen to music, to work hard towards his goals with an intensity few people understood. His life was already filled with athletic accomplishments.
Alec is survived by his dad Luis, mom Tara, sister Annali, and grandparents Salvador and Hortencia, plus over 20 aunts, uncles and cousins and countless numbers of friends and teammates. Alec was preceded in death by his grandparents Robert and Peggy Repka.
Alec's light burned so brightly, but was extinguished at the age of 13, only 13 days before his birthday. Please honor Alec's memory by being kind to each other, make a new friend, and take Alec's example and live with intensity.
Please join us to celebrate Alec's life on his birthday, October 20th, 2019 from 1-4pm at the River Valley High School football field and gym. Anyone in the community who knew and loved Alec is welcome to attend his celebration of life on his 14th birthday.
