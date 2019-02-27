

Alfred Leroy Love, age 84, passed away on February 16th, 2019, in Marysville, California. Al was a wonderfully warm-hearted man, extraordinarily kind, easy to love, generous, and accepting to all those around him.



He was born on February 19th, 1934, in Britton, Oklahoma, to parents Emma Albrecht and Floyd Love. After high school, Al attended Cameron Community College. He was awarded a basketball scholarship to Texas A&M University, where he graduated with a teaching degree. His love of basketball continued when he was commissioned to play for the Army.



Immediately after leaving the Army, Al taught briefly at a boys school in Texas. In 1960, he began teaching at Gray Avenue Middle School, where he taught 6th, 7th and 8th grades for nearly 40 years. "Mr. Love" was fondly recognized all over town, driving his blue and white Ford pickup truck.



Al met his future wife, Georgia Snavely, at a New Year's Eve Party in 1960 and the two were married seven months later, in August of 1961. They had two daughters, Cheri (born in January 1963) and Ramona (born in September 1964). Al was a wonderful and very loving grandfather to Ramona's two children, Alex, 23, and Beck, 19.



In his spare time, Al enjoyed living among the orchards that surround his and Georgia's home, taking beautiful nature photographs, and working in his wood shop. Al was also a 58-year member of the Yuba City Seventh-Day Adventist Church, which he had helped build. Al loved serving his church family and connecting with friendly faces, old and new, in a number of positions at church.



He is survived by his wife, Georgia Love; daughter, Cheri Love; son-in-law, Mark Young; daughter, Ramona Thurman; former son-in-law, Jim Thurman, grandchildren, Alex and Beck Thurman; brother, Floyd Love; and sister, Luella Ross.



A memorial service to honor Al's life will be held at the Yuba City Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1460 Richland Road, on March 9, 2019, at 4:00 pm.