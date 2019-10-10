|
|
On September 15th, 2019, Alfred 'Ray" Ramirez went to be with the lord peacefully at home at the age of 76.
Born May 29th, 1943, to Joseph and Anita Ramirez in Van Nuys, California, one of eight children. He worked for the City of Los Angeles Park and Recreation for 22 years and retired senior gardener, a position he was very proud of. He retired in 1988, moving his family to Sutter County only to take a position for the City of Yuba City, continuing to work in Park and Recreation. He retired again in 1998.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 53 years, Lillian "Patsy" Ramirez; daughter,
Patricia "DeeDee" Weimer; son, Rudy Ramirez; their spouse's, Craig and Carrie; grandchildren, Aaron, Sheyanne, Haliegh, Stefanie, Shawn, Sofia, and lil Rudy; great-grandchildren, Lamar, Ryan, Laiden and Cora; sister, Delores; and brother, David.
He will be missed by so many and his legacy will carry on in his family with brought his so much joy and pride.
A memorial will be held in his honor on October 12th, 2019, at Native Daughters Hall, 7393 Lyon St., Sutter, CA, from 11 to 3pm. Please join us in remembrance of a great man.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 10, 2019