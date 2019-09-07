|
|
Alice Catherine Rooney, peacefully entered the Kingdom of Heaven, on September 2, 2019, in Cold Springs, Nevada. She was 80 years old. Born in Los Angeles on September 14, 1938, to her parents, Homer and Edith Sexton, Alice was a lifelong Christian who loved the Lord in every stage of her life.
After graduating from Verdugo Hills High School in Tujunga, California in 1956, she went to work for Lockheed Corporation as a secretary. Over the years she would be a secretary for churches, a pest control company, an insurance company, Yuba City Fire Department and several offices within Sutter County government. After retiring from Sutter County, Alice became a volunteer with the Yuba City Police Department and loved serving the public for nine years. Oh how she enjoyed driving the patrol cars!
Alice was a longstanding member of Grace Baptist Church of Yuba City and more recently was a founding member of Adventure Church of Yuba City. She served in church in Women's Ministry, playing piano, supporting missionaries and more.
She married her high school sweetheart, Jerry Rooney, in 1959 and quickly became a Navy wife in Norfolk, Virginia. The couple later moved to Chico, California and then Yuba City, California where Alice would live for over 50 years. They had three children together: Larry, David and Penny.
Not only did Alice enjoy playing piano, she loved gardening, crafting, antiques and traveling. She took many trips across the United States, visiting every state except Alaska. Some of her favorite trips were to Italy, Croatia, Panama, and Guatemala where she took many photos along the way. Alice would faithfully watch "The Amazing Race", oftentimes saying "I've been there!".
Alice is preceded in death by her sweet younger sister, Mary, in childhood. Also her oldest son, Larry, died in the 1976 Yuba City High School Choir bus accident and husband, Jerry, was lost at sea in 1984 in the US Virgin Islands.
She is survived by her son, David (Barbara) Rooney of Orangevale; and her daughter, Penny (Kevin) Potts of Cold Springs, Nevada; her grandchildren: Alan (Kristina) Rooney, Millie (Danny Baltazar) Smith, Amos (Holly) Smith, Rex (Danielle Highley) Smith, Thomas Potts and Megan Potts. Alice has 3 great grandchildren: Evelyn Rooney, Dean Highley, and Gracie Manor.
Private burial will be at Sutter Cemetery and no services are planned at this time. The family suggests donations in lieu of flowers to the or to Triumph Foundation at 17186 Hickory Ridge Court, Santa Clarita, CA 91387
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019