Alice Tsuruko Nakamura passed away peacefully at the Gardens Memory Care facility on November 3, 2019. One day shy of her 89th birthday.
Alice spent the majority of her life in the Yuba Sutter area with the exception of 1998-2016 where she lived in the Bay Area with her late second husband, Richard Omi. She retired in 1982 from the Division of Highways at the age of 52.
Alice was an avid walker and enjoyed cooking for her friends and family. Her mother, Fumiko Komatsubara was a renowned cook within the Japanese community and Alice learned to be an accomplished sushi maker in her own right.
Alice is preceded in death by her first husband, Joe, who together raised three boys; Stephen (Tanya), Stanley (Linh) and Mark (Camille). She also leaves behind four grandchildren; Claire, Joseph, Damian and Emily Nakamura.
A celebration of life will be held at the Chapel of the Twin Cities on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 10:30 am. A reception at the Refuge will be immediately following.
