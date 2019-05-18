

On May 13, 2019, Alta Mae Lano left the grieving arms of her family to join her loving husband George; her parents, former Yuba City Mayor Lawrence Mark and wife Kathryn; and her beloved sister Beverly Mark Earlewine.



Alta was a lifelong resident of Yuba City and was always active in many civic and social organizations including serving on the California State PTA Board, the Sutter County Bicentennial Commission, membership in the Women of the Moose and the VFW Auxiliary. Alta was instrumental in forming the Yuba City Police Officer Ladies Association.



She is deeply missed by her devoted son Chuck, his wife Cheri, and her cherished granddaughters Natalie and Brianna Lano; her nephew Larry Earlewine and his wife Lisa, her grandniece Tiffany Earlewine; her niece Lori Jarvis and Brent Jarvis; and many cousins and friends.



A memorial service will be held at the Chapel of the Twin Cities in Yuba City, Tuesday, May 21st, 2019, at 2:30 P.M. Published in Appeal Democrat from May 18 to May 20, 2019