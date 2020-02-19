|
Alvin Jay Jolley was born August 30, 1952 at Fort Campbell, KY. His parents were Alvin LeRoy Jolley and Nancy Eugene Fairless. His father was a Captain in the Army. His mother had twins by the age of 15 and by the age of 19 had 4 little ones that she took by herself on a ship to where her husband was stationed in Japan.
They lived at Fort Campbell, KY; Japan; Altadena and Pasadena, CA; El Paso, TX; Fort Bliss, TX; Fort Sill, OK; Fayetteville, AK; Manhattan, KA; and Fert, Germany. While his father was stationed in Vietnam, his mother died in a house fire at the age of 30. Al was 13, his siblings were Norma (15) and Patty (15), Laura (10), Guy (3), and Will (7 mos.). His father returned home but died 10 months later of a heart attack at the age of 35. Their Aunt Gladys and Uncle Glen Jolley became their guardians and they lived in Los Osos, CA.
This is where he met Celia Meredith. They began dating while she was a senior in high school, and he was a house painter in the family business. They married the next summer (1973). They attended Point Loma College in San Diego, CA.
Alvin graduated with a Master's Degree from Point Loma, and then received a Master's of Divinity from Kansas City Nazarene Seminary. He began pastoring in 1978. His churches were in Weaverville, CA; Yreka, CA; Roseburg, OR; and Hallwood, CA. He then began New Beginnings Wesleyan Church in Marysville, CA. He would read his Greek and Hebrew Bibles every morning. He was bivocational and worked for Salvation Army in Marysville, Rideout Hospice, the Cancer Center as their first social worker, Teen Challenge and finally at Freedom Hospice. His heart was for helping addicts to become clean and sober and for everyone he met to know and love Jesus.
He passed away at the age of 67, on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020. Fitting for a man who loved so much.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Will Jolley and Laura Farewell.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Celia Jolley and his six children, Jay Jolley (Amy), Robin Mote (Jimmy), Laura Mote (Andrew), Tifani Jolley, Derrick Jolley, and Henry Jolley; as well as 20 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
If desired, you may donate to New Beginnings Church in Marysville or to Teen Challenge in Loomis, CA. The Service will be held at Crossroads Church in Yuba City, 445 B Street with a reception to follow on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 am.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020