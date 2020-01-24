|
Alvina Johanna Fredrickson, 87, of Browns Valley, CA, passed away January 17, 2020. She was born June 25, 1932, in Yuba City, CA. She was a lifelong resident of the Yuba-Sutter area, a hairstylist and CNA.
She participated in Lutheran Women's Missionary League, Hospice, Toastmasters, Home Health, Browns Valley Lutheran Quilt Guild, Yuba Feather Museum Docent.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Fredrickson of Browns Valley, CA; daughters, Cris Hudjohn of Lincoln City, OR, and Judy Schies of Ripon, CA; grandchildren, Charessa Rentz of Lincoln City, OR, Jacob Hudjohn of Salem, OR, Alexander Hudjohn of Salem, OR, Josh Gibson of Galt, CA, Holly Franklin of Nampa, ID, Cierra Abrahamson of Ripon, CA; great-grandchildren, Morgen Rentz of Live Oak, CA, Jack Rentz III of Yuba City, CA, Connor Rentz of Salem, OR, Lily Slish of Lincoln City, OR, Lauren Gibson of Galt, CA, Owen Gibson of Galt, CA, Henry Hudjohn of Salem, OR, Keaton Hudjohn of Salem, OR, Roasalee Hudjohn of Salem, OR, Laurel Hudjohn of Salem, OR, Georgia Abrahamson of Ripon, CA, Parker Abrahamson of Ripon, CA, Carly Franklin of San Francisco, CA, Madysen Garrett of Nampa, ID, Caleb Franklin of Nampa, ID, Katherine Franklin of Nampa, ID; great-great-grandchild, Charlie Petee of Live Oak, CA.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Rose and William Blume of Yuba City, CA.
Interment will be held Monday, January 27, 2020, 10:00 am at Sutter Crematory. Memorial service to follow at 11:30 am at First Lutheran Church in Yuba City, CA, with a reception immediately following service.
Flowers may be sent to Ullrey Memorial Chapel.
