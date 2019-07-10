Home

Lakeside Colonial Chapel
830 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
(530) 749-9277
Alvis Eugene Swader

Alvis Eugene Swader Obituary

September 9, 1979 - June 23, 2019

Alvis is proceeded in death by his mother Marilyn Swader; his grandmother Eva Ditzler; and brother Gerald Swader Jr.

He is survived by his father Gerald Swader; sister Donna Jones; brother-in-law Theodore Jones; niece Kaitlyn Jones; nephew Austin Jones; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Alvis was loved by many.

There will be a viewing at Lakeside Colonial Chapel on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 4-8pm. Services will be held at Live Oak Cemetery on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 11am.

You will be forever in our heart Alvis Swader.
Published in Appeal Democrat on July 10, 2019
