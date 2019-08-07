|
|
Amalia Marquard, known as Maggie, peacefully passed away at home with family in the early hours on July 29, 2019. Maggie was born in Puerto Rico on November 21, 1935, to Ramon Negron and Francisca Rivera. She and her husband, Matty, moved to Marysville, California from the Bronx in the summer of 69. Where she has been a resident ever since.
For those of you who knew Maggie, you knew she was a loving mom, wife, grandmother and great friend. She had a sense of humor like no other that I'm sure many can attest to. She was a beacon of light always with a smile on her face.
Mom's smile grew even wider when my friend and I introduced her to line dancing. That was the day she was hooked. She had a love for line dancing so much that she was on a dance team California Country Connection back in 1993. She was the founder of the Twin Cities Line Dance Festival that was held from 1995 through 2006, drawing hundreds of dancers from all over the country, meanwhile, teaching dance classes through 2019.
Who could forget those yearly bashes she would have in her backyard. Lots of love, laughter and dancing. Great times! We will be having her yearly potluck party on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at her house from 5:30 till 10:00. Carlos, will again be our DJ. Please come and dance with mom. I know she'll be there.
Maggie was also a member of the #454 Moose Lodge where she danced weekly. The band members Steve, Benny, Mike and Rick came to the house and played some music for her just hours before her passing. We could never thank them enough for that beautiful gift that they gave our mom. She will be greatly missed by so many people.We will all meet up with her someday and dance with her again.
Maggie is preceded in death by her husband, Matty; her parents; brother, Eddie; and sister, Amy.
She is survived by her 3 children, Lori, Matty and Michael; along with 9 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
If anyone wants to show support for mom, please donate to the place where she danced a lot. The Royal Order of Olivehurst Moose Lodge #454. There is a gofundme link in her name just for that or you could just drop by.
Since mom was also a very private person she requested not to have a big funeral only family. We will be having a celebration of life potluck dinner, August 11, 2019, at the #454 Olivehurst Moose Lodge from 2-6pm, 1775 Beverly Ave., Olivehurst, where you can hear the band members play the beautiful music that mom danced to.
P.S. don't forget to bring your boots. If you are not a moose member, please sign in at the door.
The Marquard Family thanks you for all your love and support that we have been receiving during this difficult sad journey.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 7, 2019