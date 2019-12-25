Home

Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
Service
Following Services
Bogue Road Sikh Temple
Amar Kaur Sahota


1925 - 2019
Amar Kaur Sahota Obituary

Amar Kaur Sahota, age 94, of Yuba City, passed away on December 18, 2019. She was born on February 6, 1925, in India, to Basant Singh Sandhu and Bant Kaur. Mrs. Sahota was a homemaker for many years.

She is survived by her children: Gurpal Sahota, Manohar Sahota, Krishan Sahota, Surinder Samra, Ravinder Sahota, Rachhpal Sahota, Balbir Nijjar, Onkar Sahota, Rajvinder Dhillon, and Balraj Sahota; as well as 30 grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Sarban Sahota; parents, Basant Singh and Bant Kaur; and sister, Gurdev Kaur.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Ullrey Memorial Chapel followed by the Bhog service at the Bogue Road Sikh Temple.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019
