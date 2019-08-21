|
January 23, 1921 - August 13, 2019
Amelia known to her loved ones as Amy, went to be with the Lord August 13, 2019.
She was born in Clayton County, Iowa to parents Ralph and Jennie Ross. She graduated high school in Oneida, Iowa. She loved basketball and was a star player on her team. Amy furthered her education attending business college. She then began her 30 year career at SAC Air Force Base in Bellevue, Nebraska as an Executive Administrative Secretary.
Upon retiring in 1979, Amy and her husband John moved to Dobbins, California, where her sister, Gwyneath lived. Amy's heart for the Lord led her to Dobbins Christian Assembly. There she devoted her time helping Pastor Doug utilizing her secretarial skills and organized a women's Bible group. She married Walter Perry in 1993. They enjoyed many activities together - 5 great years.
Amy is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, John Wagner and Walter Perry, a brother John and sisters, Leatha and Gwyneath.
She will be greatly missed by her sister Jean, many nieces and nephews, April, Rachel and Sara, who she adored as granddaughters, and step-son Will "BJ" Perry.
Amy's memorial will be held September 14, 2019 at 11:30 am. Services will be at Gateway Calvary Chapel, 808 H Street, Marysville, CA 95901.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 21, 2019