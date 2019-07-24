Home

Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ampai Johnson Obituary

Ampai Johnson passed away July 18, 2019, at 79 years of age. She was a resident of Yuba-Sutter for over 10 years and a Housewife.

She is survived by her husband, David Johnson of Yuba City; daughter, Charongporn (Chris) Bickel, granddaughters Tarryn and Brenna Bickel of Kent Washington; son, Tirapol (Tracy) Johnson of Fairfield, CA; granddaughter Alexa (Darren) Jaworski, great-grandson, Lukas Jaworski of Lansing, CA; grandson Zachary Johnson, granddaughter Leah Johnson of Farifield, CA; daughter, Sunisa Johnson of Bonney Lake, WA; granddaughters, Skyy and Summer Bowley of Bonnie Lake, WA.

A visitation will be held from 4-7pm, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Ullrey Memorial Chapel. Inurnment will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel.

Donations may be made to the Diabetes Society Yuba/Sutter, P.O. Box 1088, Yuba City, CA 95992 or , 717 Market St., Suite 450, San Francisco, CA 94103.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from July 24 to July 25, 2019
