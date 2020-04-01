|
Amreik "Mike" Singh Takher, our beloved father and grandfather, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on March 30th, 2020.
He was born on August 13th, 1949 in Lodi, CA, to Swarn "Boss" Singh and Swarn Kaur Takher. He was the second oldest of four children: Pola, Bhira, and Gurj.
He attended elementary school in Lodi, graduated from Yuba City High School, and completed his post-secondary education from Chico State University. Mike was a life-long member of the Farm Bureau, California Canning Peach Association, and the Prune Bargaining Association.
From a very young age Amreik had a passion for farming compared to none other; he farmed peaches, prunes, almonds, and walnuts. Winter rain or blistering summer heat didn't stop him from donning his coveralls and puttering around in the orchard or fixing farm equipment in his shop. Those who interacted with him in the orchards or around town will remember him immensely for his generosity, humble nature, and his sincere honesty. These exceptional traits were fostered in him by his parents who supported many family and friends and enabled them to live the American Dream.
Amreik is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Sukhminder K. Takher. He leaves behind three children, Jagdeep S. Takher (Parmjit), Sukhdeep S. Takher (Ramandeep), and Mundeep K. Takher; three grandchildren, Samiya, Sahib, and Aikam. His grandchildren were his lifeline, his pride and joy, and he cherished every moment he spent with them; Friday Night Smackdown and San Francisco 49er games were events he looked forward to every week with his infamous bowl of ice cream.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Swarn Singh and Swarn Kaur Takher.
Service will be conducted Thursday, April 2nd, 2020, at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Twin Cities 715 Shasta St, Yuba City, CA 95991. All are welcome to attend but please exercise caution with the current COVID-19 situation.
A religious ceremony will be held at a later date.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020