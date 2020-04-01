Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel of the Twin Cities
715 Shasta
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-4360
Service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapel of the Twin Cities
715 Shasta
Yuba City, CA 95991
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amreik Singh Takher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amreik "Mike" Singh Takher


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amreik "Mike" Singh Takher Obituary

Amreik "Mike" Singh Takher, our beloved father and grandfather, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on March 30th, 2020.

He was born on August 13th, 1949 in Lodi, CA, to Swarn "Boss" Singh and Swarn Kaur Takher. He was the second oldest of four children: Pola, Bhira, and Gurj.

He attended elementary school in Lodi, graduated from Yuba City High School, and completed his post-secondary education from Chico State University. Mike was a life-long member of the Farm Bureau, California Canning Peach Association, and the Prune Bargaining Association.

From a very young age Amreik had a passion for farming compared to none other; he farmed peaches, prunes, almonds, and walnuts. Winter rain or blistering summer heat didn't stop him from donning his coveralls and puttering around in the orchard or fixing farm equipment in his shop. Those who interacted with him in the orchards or around town will remember him immensely for his generosity, humble nature, and his sincere honesty. These exceptional traits were fostered in him by his parents who supported many family and friends and enabled them to live the American Dream.

Amreik is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Sukhminder K. Takher. He leaves behind three children, Jagdeep S. Takher (Parmjit), Sukhdeep S. Takher (Ramandeep), and Mundeep K. Takher; three grandchildren, Samiya, Sahib, and Aikam. His grandchildren were his lifeline, his pride and joy, and he cherished every moment he spent with them; Friday Night Smackdown and San Francisco 49er games were events he looked forward to every week with his infamous bowl of ice cream.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Swarn Singh and Swarn Kaur Takher.

Service will be conducted Thursday, April 2nd, 2020, at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Twin Cities 715 Shasta St, Yuba City, CA 95991. All are welcome to attend but please exercise caution with the current COVID-19 situation.

A religious ceremony will be held at a later date.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amreik's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -