August 07, 1942 - September 29, 2020Andrea Berkstresser passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She went home to be with her Lord at the age of 78.She was born Andrea Jean Wilkinson in Redding, CA on August 7, 1942 to devoted parents Frank and Jeannette Wilkinson. Andrea, along with her beloved sister, Wendy, spent their early years in Marysville, CA.Andrea had many passions where she invested her time and talents. Her first love was her Savior, Jesus Christ and she was actively involved with St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Yuba City, CA. Her commitment to church ministry was extensive, serving in many capacities which included leading youth groups, singing in the choir, and directing youth musicals. Her love for theatre led her to sharing her talents on and off the stage, working in multiple productions with the Acting Company of Yuba City and earning her an Elly Award for her portrayal of the Wicked Witch of the West.Andrea will be remembered for her love toward others, visible in her generous heart. Her home was frequently filled with young people seeking a listening ear and a word of encouragement, which she was delighted to freely give. Above all, her children, grandchildren, nieces and friends, were the joy of her life.Andrea is survived by her sons David Morrow (Kim) of Oceanside CA, Chuck Morrow (Stacy) of Annapolis, MD, Steve Berkstresser of Lincoln, CA, and Chris Berkstresser of Yuba City, CA, and her grandchildren Christopher Morrow, Bethany Morrow, JD Morrow (Paisley), Sam Morrow, Noah Berkstresser, Emma Berkstresser, and her great-grandson Charlie Morrow.Andrea was preceded in death by her husband, George, and her sister, Wendy.A private family service will be arranged in the spring.