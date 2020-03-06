|
|
On Friday, February 28, 2020, Andrew A. Fiack left this earth and his cancer behind. A graduate of Glenn County High School he went to college at Cal Poly, where he earned his B.S. degree in Farm and Ranch Management, class of 1969.
Following his education, he worked for the federal government Farmers Home Administration, before returning to work side-by-side with his parents on their family farm in Ord Bend and later the Bayliss area.
On July 16th, 1977, he married his high school classmate, Karen Jo Cramer, and they began their family and life of forty three years together.
Andy was a dedicated farmer and long standing member of the Ord Bend community. He will be remembered for supporting his lifelong church, the local fire department, the Bayliss and Willows libraries and most of all his extended family.
He loved to garden, like his mother, and prided himself on supplying a variety of pumpkins for grandkids and friends for Halloween. He enjoyed watching his boys play football and wrestle growing up. His love of reading lives on through the books he shared, especially with his sister Nancy! Dogs and cats, whether pedigreed or stray, always had a home at the Fiack's.
Good food, (like beer pancakes for the fire department breakfast), that was shared with family and friends was very important to Andy. Karen Jo shared his passion for food, and will continue to celebrate his favorite recipes, so they will be passed down to the family and become part of his legacy.
Andy's memory will be carried forth daily by the many little things he did with his family and friends.
A devoted husband, a loving father, a doting grandfather (candy), supportive brother and a best friend. He leaves behind his wife, Karen Jo Fiack; sons, Andrew F. Fiack and Seth G. Fiack (Sandy Creighton) both in Ord Bend; daughter, Lisa R. Parrish (Don Simmons) in Laramie, Wyoming; grandchildren, Jake, Elizabeth, Katherine and Riley Sturgis (Lisa's), Ella, Colton and Weston Fiack (Seth's), Juliette Fiack (Andrew's); and sister, Nancy Kepner (Earl Kepner) in Citrus Heights, California; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family that greeted him in heaven are his parents, George and Vivian Fiack, his brother, Charles Fiack; and his sister, Alice Dunn.
All services will be at St. Monica's Catholic Church in Willows, California. Rosary is Thursday, March 12, 2020, 7:00 pm. Funeral Services, Friday, March 13, 2020, at 10:30 am. Graveside Services to follow, with reception at the Parish Hall (side dishes and/or desserts welcomed).
Donations can be made in Andy Fiack's memory in lieu of flowers to the; Ord Bend Volunteer Fire Department, Ord Bend Community Service District, St. Monica's Knights of Columbus, St. Monica's Y.L.I., or a , sent c/o Brusie Funeral Home, 626 Broadway St. Chico, CA 95928 - phone (530) 342-5642.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 6, 2020