Andrew James York, Sr., 96, of Clear Lake, CA, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019. AJ was born April 16, 1923 in Jamestown, Ark.
He was preceded in death by his wife Noama and son Andrew James, Jr.
He leaves behind his sister Clara Cooper of Yuba City, CA and grandchildren Cynthia York Rogers of Norfolk, VA, C. Dawn Gryder of VA and Roger A. Bower of PA.
AJ was a WWII Vet, proudly serving in the United States military. He was a beekeeper, who enjoyed fishing, traveling and spending time with his family. After many years, AJ is finally back with his love.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 2pm. at the Sutter Cemetery.
Published in Appeal Democrat on June 5, 2019