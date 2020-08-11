1/1
Andrew Louis Cornett
Andrew Louis Cornett, 35, of Marysville, California, passed away on July 31, 2020.

He is survived by his sons, Andruw B. Cornett and Wesley M. Cornett of Olivehurst; his sister, Dawn E. Coultrap of Twain Harte; and his parents, Duane C. Cornett and Carol E. Fitzgerald of Marysville.

Andrew lived in Yuba County since childhood, attended local schools and graduated from Lindhurst High and Yuba College while specializing in agriculture.

From an early age, Andy was impulsively fun-loving and did all sorts of active sports including soccer, baseball, karate, boating, swimming, hunting, and fishing.

As he got older, Andrew enjoyed barbecuing with family and friends, and liked biking, skateboarding, basketball, and Disc-golf. Andrew also loved all kinds of animals, including pets, livestock, and wildlife.

In recent years, Drew became an avid gardener and worked professionally as a handyman and doing landscape maintenance.

Andrew was loyal to his friends and family, and was soft-hearted and especially considerate of others less fortunate than himself. Most of all, Andrew loved freedom.

Andrew now rests in peace and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Charitable donations in his name may be made to the Fathers First program at Truth Tabernacle, P.O. Box 1904, Marysville, CA 95901.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 11 to Aug. 15, 2020.
