

Angelina M. Osnaya passed away at her home with her daughter by her side on April 27, 2019, at the age of 81 years.



Angelina was born on August 22, 1937 in Chihuahua, Mexico. She grew up alongside her mother Felipa after her father passed in 1945. In 1957, Angelina began to raise her nieces and nephews Silvestra, Rosa and Ramon. Eventually having her one and only child Alma Angelina. In 1976, Angelina and Alma made their move to the Yuba-Sutter area from Texas, settling in Olivehurst. Angelina began a 43-year career serving the developmentally disabled as a caregiver, until her death.



Angelina was known for her integrity, wit, loyalty, strong character and great recipes. She was a very persistent, hardworking lady who always put her family first before herself. Angelina had a lot of wisdom and opinions and would always speak her mind. Alma Angelina was raised with a solid role model.



She loved her cats, dogs, chickens and roses.



Angelina is survived by her only child, Alma Angelina Amaya of Olivehurst and lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews, Silvestra Osnaya, Ramon Osnaya, Rosalia Osnaya and Isidro Ramirez. She also leaves behind four of her residents that reside in her care facility.



She also is survived by her best friend Guadalupe Expinoza and the Espinoza Quezada family who she came to love like her own. And the Warren and Hillock family. She will be missed by all that loved her.



Angelina is predeceased by her parents Francisco Osnaya Fonseca and Felipa Maya Rodriguez and her brothers and sisters, Hermelinda Ramirez, Francisco Osnaya and Tomas Osnaya.



Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 223 8th St., Marysville, Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:30 am, with a luncheon to follow in the parish hall. Holycross Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

