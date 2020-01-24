Home

Lakeside Colonial Chapel
830 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
(530) 749-9277
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lakeside Colonial Chapel
830 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Marysville, CA
View Map
Angie Mildred Dillard

Angie Mildred Dillard Obituary

Our beloved mother, Angie Dillard, 98, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Oakwood Village in Auburn, CA. She was a resident of Oakwood Village Assisted Living and Memory Care facility for twelve years. Prior to her move to Auburn, Angie was a resident of Marysville, CA, from 1947-2008.

Angie leaves behind her four children: Jacqueline Davis (Garry) Morris of Marysville, CA; Richard (Carole) Davis of Meadow Vista, CA; Dorlores Davis (Norville) Griffin of Canfield, OH; and Barbara Dillard (Dale) Tindel of Roseville, CA; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Angie is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Odie Dillard.

She was born November 25, 1921, and raised in Newark, CA. She graduated from Washington High School in Centerville in 1939, and in 1941 she married John Denton Davis and had three children. Angie was widowed in 1943 prior to the birth of their third child when her beloved husband was killed in Germany during World War II. After the war, Angie married Odie Dillard and the family moved to Marysville, CA, where Barbara was born.

Being a homemaker to her family was Angie's greatest joy. She instilled in her children her love of reading and ensured that all of her children were college educated. Both Angie and Odie took great pride in the accomplishments of their children and grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, from 4-8 PM at Lakeside Colonial Chapel, 803 D Street, Marysville, CA. Her funeral mass will be held at noon on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marysville.

Following the service there will be a Celebration of Life luncheon at Hillcrest Landing, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City, CA.

A truly gracious lady, Angie lived her life with dignity and touched many lives. She will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Share online donations at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
