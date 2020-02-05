|
|
Anita Duran passed away in Woodland on January 28, 2020. She was 89. Born in Texas, the daughter of Luz and Felipa Garcia, Anita grew up in Yuba City after her family relocated to California.
She is survived by her husband, Marcos Duran; daughter, Angelina Reyes; sons, Danny and Larry Romero, Mark, Edward "Tinker", Eric, and the late Steve Duran; 22 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sally Ruiz, Lucy Brunson, Joann Garcia; brothers, Ernie, Raymond, Frank, Manuel, and the late Gonzalo "Gonzie", Tom, and Pete Garcia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Services for Anita will be held in Yuba City as follows: Viewing, Thursday, February 6th, 2020, 4-7 pm, Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond Street. Rosary, Friday, February 7th, 2020, 10 am, Ullrey Memorial Chapel, followed by Mass, 11:30 am, at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 222 Clark Avenue. Celebration of Life will take place at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 1100 Garden Hwy. #400.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020