Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
222 Clark Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Duran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Duran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita Duran Obituary

Anita Duran passed away in Woodland on January 28, 2020. She was 89. Born in Texas, the daughter of Luz and Felipa Garcia, Anita grew up in Yuba City after her family relocated to California.

She is survived by her husband, Marcos Duran; daughter, Angelina Reyes; sons, Danny and Larry Romero, Mark, Edward "Tinker", Eric, and the late Steve Duran; 22 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sally Ruiz, Lucy Brunson, Joann Garcia; brothers, Ernie, Raymond, Frank, Manuel, and the late Gonzalo "Gonzie", Tom, and Pete Garcia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Services for Anita will be held in Yuba City as follows: Viewing, Thursday, February 6th, 2020, 4-7 pm, Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond Street. Rosary, Friday, February 7th, 2020, 10 am, Ullrey Memorial Chapel, followed by Mass, 11:30 am, at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 222 Clark Avenue. Celebration of Life will take place at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 1100 Garden Hwy. #400.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -