Anita Holloway
1924 - 2020
Anita Holloway, age 95, passed away on July 30, 2020, in Yuba City, California. She was born in Yuba City, September 18, 1924, to Hannah and Vinson Vanderford.

Anita was a graduate of Yuba City High and continued her education at Stanford University where she completed her Degree in Nursing. During her career she worked in Labor and Delivery, Surgical and Office Nursing.

She had an adventurous spirit, traveling throughout the world taking many photographs along the way. Anita was known for her positive, encouraging and optimistic attitude. She was a long time member of the United Methodist Church of Yuba City.

Anita is preceded in death by her husband, Lamar Coward.

She is survived by her children, Lynita Holloway, Eric Holloway and Robyn Holloway Ettl; sister, Eleanor Roden; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; nephews; and cousins.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the United Methodist Church of Yuba City.
www.appealdemocrat.com

Published in Appeal Democrat on Sep. 4, 2020.
