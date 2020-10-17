Selfless, Nurturing, and Compassionate, Anita Mae Robinson, resident of Marysville, November 14, 1950 – October 5, 2020.Anita graduated from Centerville High School and joined the U.S. Army where she served4 years.Anita earned an Associate's Degree in business from Solano College, became active with the Dixon United Methodist Women's activities for over 25 years, and continuing with the UMW in Marysville. Anita drove school buses for 18 years in the Woodland area retiring in 2007.Anita is survived by her husband of 48 years, Harvey; sons, Harvey II of Surprise, AZ, Marshall of Ketchikan, AK, and Dustin of Indianapolis, IN. Her grandchildren include Malachi Robinson, Anakin Robinson, Sharlene Cannon, Levi Cannon, Myles Robinson, and Darwin Robinson; and one great-granddaughter, Abigale Delgado.Preceded in death are sisters, Mamie Wines, and Retta Jo Fortney.A memorial service was held Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Dixon United Methodist Church, 209 North Jefferson St., Dixon, CA 95620, (707) 678-2191.Funeral services provided by McCune Garden Chapel, 212 Main Street, Vacaville, CA 95688 (707) 448-6546.The burial was held on October 14, 2020, at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, or cards, a donation to the Dixon United Methodist Women's organization would be appreciated.Share online condolences at