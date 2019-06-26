Ann Bennett

Ann Bennett, born Anna Gjurisich on August 15, 1928, passed away and went home on June 21, 2019, at the young age of 90.

~She is preceded by her parents, Ilija and Ljubica Gjurisich; sister, Olga Irick; and her husband, Vern Bennett.

~Ann grew up in Fresno. She was a legal secretary, wore the cool clothes of the 60's with high hair, short skirts, even higher heels, and pink lipstick. Ann was a member of her church choir, of tennis teams, she loved music, dancing and taking lots of notes. In her late 80's she still had a strong grip and could kick her legs up higher than most 20-year old's.

~Ann's fondest memories even after her dementia grew worse, was having breakfast's and going fishing with her father as a little girl. At 5'0" and 110 lbs., Ann was a "spitfire" who could cuss like a sailor, especially in Serbian so you didn't know what she was saying.

~Ann was a funny woman who had a fun spirit and we are all blessed to have had her in our lives. You will truly be missed Ann.

~Thank you, Emerald Oaks Assisted Living, for your five years of loving care and support.

~Arrangements and viewing are under the direction of Holycross Funeral Home and Crematory, (530) 751-7000.

~Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, June 28, 2019, 10am at the Sutter Cemetery and Officiated by Father Rick Laughman of St. James of Jerusalem Episcopal Church.

