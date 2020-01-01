|
Anne Carolyn (Erickson) Osmond passed away from complications due to Alzheimer's on December 26, 2019, at the age of 85. Most recently a residence of Rocklin, Anne spent the majority of her retirement living in her beloved Lake Almanor area after working and raising her family in Wheatland for over 30 years.
Born in South Gate, CA, Anne graduated from Pepperdine University a homecoming queen, member of the debate team, member of the Pi Kappa Delta Sorority, vice-president and president of Alpha Gamma, secretary and president of Phi Beta, junior alumnae advisor, student paper social editor, junior class representative, Kappa Kappa reporter, Student Activities Counselor, and received the Leadership Award while obtaining her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education and her teaching credential. Later she earned her Master's in Education Administration from Sac State.
She taught kindergarten in Southern California until her children were born and then she stayed home and gave piano lessons until moving to the Sacramento Valley and re-entering education.
After many years as a Miller-Unruh reading specialist, she moved into administration, first as a curriculum specialist in the Wheatland Elementary School District and then as principal of Lone Tree Elementary School for six years before retiring.
Anne was the cornerstone of her family; a Christian woman of impeccable character she embodied the seven virtues and she valued honesty, respect, and hard work. She taught not only by the lessons she gave her students, but by the way she lived her life, always doing for her family and others.
An avid, award-winning quilter, Anne was also an avid reader and enjoyed sewing, knitting, and baking, and was a lover of all things bears and Christmas.
Her volunteer work included playing the piano for the junior and senior choirs at Wheatland First Christian Church and serving on several committees. She was a member of the Computer User Educators (CUE); the California Reading Teachers Association (CRTA); and the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA). As a reading expert she presented for these organizations and authored a guide to understanding dyslexia in students. She also initiated, organized, and served as the Director of the preschool program at the Methodist Church in Chester, CA, and served as President of the Tri-County Reading Association.
Anne is survived by her husband of 63 years, Frederick B. Osmond; her daughters, Carolyn Osmond, and Margaret Rasmussen; her son, Frederick C. Osmond; her grandchildren, Erick Olson, Todd Rasmussen Jr., Casey Osmond-Uriarte, Carrie Noble, Calla Rasmussen, Chase Osmond, and Megan Rasmussen; her son-in-law and daughter-in-law, Todd Rasmussen Sr., and Lori Osmond; her grandchildren's spouses and significant others, Elyse Rasmussen, Mike Uriarte, Kindyl Houston, Justin Mize, and Robert Hays; and great-granddaughters, Madelyn Rasmussen, and Riley Hays.
An Open House Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00-5:00 on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at a private residence in the Rocklin area. Please contact a family member if you would like the address. There will be a family-only graveside burial on Monday, January 6, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer Association.
