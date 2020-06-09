Annette L. (Barbato) Glover, loving mother of six children, children passed away peacefully Thurdsay, June 4, 2020, in Yuba City. She was 77 years old. She would have been 78 on June 19, 2020.Two of her children preceded her in death, Brian K. Glover and Merle J. Glover; as well as her parents, Anthony and Vera Barbato; sister, Valerie O. Hollingshead and her husband, Edward A. J. Glover.She is survived by her daughter, Patricia A. (Jon) Clay; son, Devin E. (Cathy) Glover; daughter, Charlotte A. Glover; son, Anthony L. Glover; sister, Susan (Neil) Hawkins; brother, Michael A. (Brenda) Barbato; grandchildren, Tonja (Jacob) Graham, Evonne V. Alexander, Amber M. Glover, Adam E. Glover, Nicola C. (Andrew) Murray; great-grandchildren, Allie N. and Mara E. Alexander, Theodore M., Paris L. and Jacoby F. Graham, Abigail L. Annette Glover, Allyson G. Glover, Alizabeth T. Glover, Nicoll and Noah Murray.A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, 1:00 pm, at Sheridan Cemetery in Sheridan, CA.Arrangements are under the direction of Holycross Funeral Home and Crematory.Share online condolences at