Annette L. (Barbato) Glover
Annette L. (Barbato) Glover, loving mother of six children, children passed away peacefully Thurdsay, June 4, 2020, in Yuba City. She was 77 years old. She would have been 78 on June 19, 2020.

Two of her children preceded her in death, Brian K. Glover and Merle J. Glover; as well as her parents, Anthony and Vera Barbato; sister, Valerie O. Hollingshead and her husband, Edward A. J. Glover.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia A. (Jon) Clay; son, Devin E. (Cathy) Glover; daughter, Charlotte A. Glover; son, Anthony L. Glover; sister, Susan (Neil) Hawkins; brother, Michael A. (Brenda) Barbato; grandchildren, Tonja (Jacob) Graham, Evonne V. Alexander, Amber M. Glover, Adam E. Glover, Nicola C. (Andrew) Murray; great-grandchildren, Allie N. and Mara E. Alexander, Theodore M., Paris L. and Jacoby F. Graham, Abigail L. Annette Glover, Allyson G. Glover, Alizabeth T. Glover, Nicoll and Noah Murray.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, 1:00 pm, at Sheridan Cemetery in Sheridan, CA.

Arrangements are under the direction of Holycross Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holycross Memorial Services
486 Bridge Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 751-7000
