October 6, 1939 – July 18, 2020
"I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel". Maya Angelou.
Our beautiful wife, mother and Yaya, Annette Marie Crawford left this world to be in the presence of Jesus on July 18, 2020.
Annette began her life in Marysville, California on October 6, 1939 as the daughter of Nick and Hazel Nicholau. Her family was of Greek heritage, and she was raised in a household with her Yia Yia and Pappouli. The Nicholau family owned a restaurant where her mother and father worked while Annette took the role of caring for her younger brother Dino and sister Nikki. She did this with pride and unparalleled devotion.
Annette attended Marysville High School and Yuba College. At a barn dance in August of 1958, she met the love of her life David Crawford. They dated for 3 months before getting engaged and were married in a simple ceremony on a Friday afternoon on April 18 1959. Annette and David celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary last Spring. They had a true love story.
Throughout her life she touched many lives through her devotion to her three children Mark, Jan and Cheryl. She created a childhood filled with music, laughter and love.
When her children began to establish their own lives, she went to work for Nichols Accountancy. She was a member of St. Isidore's women's Bible study, a volunteer at the Sutter County Museum, she cooked for the homeless and always made time to care for anyone in need. She spent all of her time being active. She traveled with her friends to New England to watch the leaves change color, she went to Giants' games and concerts, and she had a magical way of making the smallest moments monumental. She never turned down an opportunity to "go". It didn't really matter where, she was on board.
Annette had so many gifts. Her greatest gift was how she loved each of her grandchildren individually and uniquely. She made each one feel that they were a masterpiece exactly as they are. She took the time to get to know all of their friends and she was buckled in beside each one on the rollercoaster of life. She taught them to love adventure and travel and not to live in fear, reflecting that "fear tricks us into living a boring life". In the Spring of 2010 Annette took her entire family to her native Greece where she swam in the Mediterranean and toasted the sunset with the ones she loved the most.
Annette's memory lives on through her husband David; their children; Mark Crawford (Kathy), Jan Crawford and Cheryl Nightingale (Jeff) and her 4 grandchildren: Zoe Anne, Noa Annette, Kalee Rose and Jacob Alden. Also survived by her brother Dino Nicholau (Phyllis), sister Nikki Rollins (Ron), Shari Afato, Ronnie Rollins and many great nieces and nephews.
Donations in Annette's memory can be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospitals or a charity of your choice
A celebration of Annette's life will take place at St. Isidore's Catholic Church on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 9:30 am. The celebration will be held outdoors. All are welcome.
Share online condolences atwww.appealdemocrat.com