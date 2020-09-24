

Anthony Louis Spallino, 35, passed away Friday, September 18th, 2020, at his home in Yuba City, CA. Anthony comes from a very close and loving family. Words can't express how the sudden loss of Anthony has affected his family and friends.



He is survived by his parents, Joe and Eloise Spallino; his older brother, Joey Spallino; and his 4 children: Maia Lynn Spallino 13, Anthony Joseph Spallino 13, Haleigh Spallino 8, and Charleigh Spallino 4; he had a huge heart, and loved them dearly.



Anthony's personality and wit made him very popular in the Yuba Sutter area and he was liked and loved by many friends.



Anthony loved baseball. He was an impressive 3rd baseman, pitcher and hitter for the Yuba City Honkers and went by the nick name "Beano!" He later coached baseball, passing on the fundamentals he was so passionate about.



Anthony loved to fish. He grew up fishing with his Dad, and later spent much of his time fishing with family and close friends. Anthony had a close relationship with God and was a loving father.



"Anthony… You will be missed and always remembered…Rest in Peace…We Love You!"

