

Apolonia Quintana Ramirez "Pola", age 97, of Yuba City, CA, has joined the Lord on July 24, 2020, surrounded by her family at home. Apolonia was born on February 10, 1923, in Columbus, New Mexico, to parents Francisco Quintana and Maria Munoz Quintana.



She Married Constantino Ramirez in 1948 while residing in Colusa, CA. She worked for the Rail Road, Dry Cleaning service, ran their own business as truck drivers, along with her husband, and finally worked for Sun Sweet Growers.



She is survived by her four children, daughter, Rosalia Villalpando (Armando) of Merced, son, Rodrigo Ramirez (Frances) of Galt, daughter, Apolonia Scheuerman of Yuba City and Raquel Villalpando (Rodolfo) of Yuba City; granddaughters, Veronica Avila (Gary), Monica Scheuerman and Minerva Silveira (Steven); grandsons, Rodrigo Ramirez, Jr., Rodolfo Villalpando, Jr., Richard Ramirez and Cristobal Villalpando (Lisa) and 13 great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her son, Robert Ramirez; grandson, Armando Villalpando, Jr.; and her siblings and parents.



Family services; Rosary at Lipp and Sullivan Funeral Home, Marysville, Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., Mass at St. Joseph Church, Marysville, Friday, July 31, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. and graveside services at Sierra View Memorial Park, Marysville.



Due to COVID-19 the family requests that all attendees follow CDC guidelines of social distancing and facial covering.

