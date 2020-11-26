1/1
April Loraine Shackelford
April Loraine Shackelford passed away gently on November 18, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. She was born on April 1, 1947 in Redding, California to Volkert and Ethel Rieverts.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert Shackelford Sr.; her brother Harold Rieverts; her son Robert Shackelford Jr.(Caroline); her son John Shackelford; her daughter Rebecca McKenzie (Andy); grandchildren: Drew McKenzie (Sarah), Dustin McKenzie, Lexie McKenzie, Robert Shackelford III (Lindsay), Jacob Shackelford, Abigail Shackelford, Joshua Shackelford, Rodger Badgerow, Brian Badgerow, Kathryn Mackuliak, David Badgerow (Kelcie); Claudia Shackelford, Zachary Shackelford, plus 10 great grandchildren and her many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

April is preceded in death by her Father Volkert; Mother Ethel; Brother Carl Rieverts; three Sisters Maudie Castellano; Verna Bogue; and Dena Willoughby.

April married Robert Shackelford, the love of her life on July 6, 1966 and together they built a good life and raised their 3 children. In 2003 she retired from Sunsweet Growers Inc., allowing her the opportunity to spend more time than ever with her grandkids. April's life revolved around her family. She formed a special bond with her grandchildren; each felt like they were her favorite. April looked forward to annual hunting trips to Wyoming with her husband Robert, and friends: Gary and Kathy Troike and Don and Ginger Peters.

April was very proud of her Wintu Indian Heritage and was active in tribal activities. April was a talented seamstress and an incredible artist. Along the way her baking and canning recipes were passed on to her children and their spouses. April understood that relationships are what matters most.

All whom loved her dearly, will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, humor, grace (when pertinent) and undying love and caring for them. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11am in Sutter at Sutter Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
