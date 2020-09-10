

Ardyce "Ardy" Lynn Ruiz, 69, of Colusa, CA, passed away peacefully August 28, 2020, with her loving family by her side.



Ardy was born April 29, 1951, in Wichita, Kansas. Born on a farm, Ardy's parents, Carl and Geralee Robertson instilled the ideal of family bond into Ardy and her two brothers, Carl Robertson Jr. (Nancy) and Chris Robertson (Jill) at an early age.



Learning to survive on a farm in the dust bowl drew many challenges for the family and her parents eventually moved to Oakland, CA, when she was eight years old. There she met her future husband Michael Ruiz who worked at the local grocery store.



Michael somehow convinced Ardy he was the love of her life and they married on October 19th 1968. Soon after they gave birth to their eldest son, Anthony (Tony) Ruiz, (Brandi) they began a new adventure with their own family. This adventure eventually drew them away from the bay area when Michael was offered a job in a small farm town called Colusa.



After surviving the first summer of 100 degree plus heat and overwhelming mosquitos, Ardy was emboldened to make the move work. Soon after settling into a new climate, Ardy gave birth to their youngest son, Daniel Ruiz (Mellissa).



Ardy made many special friendships along the way. She always played a mean game of pinochle and especially cherished her time with friends and family at the cabin. Living in Colusa, Ardy joined the Colusa Women's Club, a group of volunteers working to empower women, devoting time to helping the community.



Ardy loved children, and children with special needs. Devoting her entire working life to helping our youth. She worked as a teacher's assistant in Mrs. Decker's first grade class for many years, eventually moving to a recruiter for special needs students. Ardy used her skills in raising her two sons to prepare special needs students for the real world; helping students with resumes and prepare for interviews. She also helped operate the family grocery story in Maxwell, CA.



Ardy was most proud of her seven grandchildren and devoted her life to all of them (Jessica, Amanda, Jaclyn, Cole, Logan, Clayton and Alexsis. Later in life Ardy's lasting tribute to her children and grandchildren are memories of the holidays. She hosted Easter festivities, with her famous bunny cake always the highlight, she enjoyed many Thanksgivings at the family cabin and hosting gatherings during the Christmas holiday season.



While it was the cancer that ultimately took her body away from her loved ones, her spirit and many precious memories will remain forever. A graveside service will be held on September 19, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the Colusa cemetery at 1974 Wilson Ave.



A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.



