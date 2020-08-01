

Of Indian Wells, California, passed away on July 21, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 84 years old.



Art was a native New Yorker who found his passion in the automotive industry. At just 34 years old, he bought his first car dealership in Yuba City, CA. Within the first 10 years of his career, he turned one dealership into many. He retired after 30 years to spend his time playing golf, traveling, playing gin, cooking and entertaining friends and family.



He is survived by his wife, Theresa Mele; his three children, Karen Mele (and her spouse Mark Creighton), Art Mele III (and his spouse Heather Mele), Janet Mele; and four grandchildren, Sarah Mele, Rachael Mele, Sydney Creighton and Kayla Creighton.



At his request, there will be no service. The family will hold a private ceremony.

