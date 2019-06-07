Home

Barnett Family Funeral Services - Oskaloosa
1220 Walnut Street PO Box 602
Oskaloosa, KS 66066
(785) 863-2020
Arthur Anderson
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barnett Family Funeral Services - Oskaloosa
1220 Walnut Street
Oskaloosa, KS
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Barnett Family Funeral Services - Oskaloosa
1220 Walnut Street
Oskaloosa, KS
Arthur Monroe "Bud" Anderson


Arthur Monroe "Bud" Anderson Obituary

Art passed May 30, 2019. He was born June 12, 1939, the son of Arthur Monroe Anderson Sr. and Kathleen (Wingfield) Anderson. He graduated from Ozawkie High in 1956. He then joined the Marines and then later the Marine Corps League. After leaving the Marines, he lived in CA and was a peace officer most of his life there. He was a policeman for Yuba City for approximately 10 years during the 1960's and early 1970's, then sheriff officer for Butte County. In between there he worked for the CO. Lakewood police and taught classes at various places in CA.

He married Lucy Sterpenig and had a daughter Aleta and a son Arthur (Andy). He later moved back to Kansas and then divorced. He later married Shyrl Widener and had a stepson Kasey.

Art worked for the State of Kansas at the prison in Lansing, the workers compensation board and then retired. He was involved over the years with 4-H, Marine Corps league, United Way and many other fundraisers and activities in CA and KS.

Survivors include: Wife, Shyrl, Cumming, GA; daughter, Aleta Allen and husband Steve, Holton; son, Andy and companion Angie, Rogersville, MO; stepson Kasey Hamlin, Leavenworth; grandson, Nick Allen and Talena, Soldier; grandson, Justin Allen, Holton; grandson, Cooper Allen, Holton; granddaughter, Ashli Morret and Brandon, OR; granddaughter, Britni Fear and Brandon, MO; grandson, Blake Anderson, MO; granddaughter, Bayli Anderson, MO and granddaughter, Lexie Vernon, MO. Also his brother, George Anderson, MO; sister, Celesta Penry and Randy, Meriden; brother, Jon Anderson, UT; brother, Mike Wilsey, CA and brother, Casey Wilsey, CA.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Dewright Anderson, MO, who died in 2002 and his sister Merry Micki Clinkenbeard, Yuba City, who passed away on March 17, 2009.

Funeral will be Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10am at Barnett Funeral Home in Oskaloosa,. Burial with military honors to follow at the Ozawkie Cemetery.
Published in Appeal Democrat on June 7, 2019
